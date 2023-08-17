Multimillion-rand fraudster Hildegard Steenkamp sold a restrained property – and the State did not know

Hildegard Steenkamp's sentencing proceedings took a new twist as it emerged on Wednesday that she had sold one of the properties that had been restrained.

Steenkamp pleaded guilty to 336 charges related to the theft of R537 million from Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, where she was employed as an accountant. She stole the money over a 13-year period.

Following her arrest in 2017, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained a restraining order for seven immovable properties and movable assets, which included several luxury vehicles, jewellery, furniture and appliances.