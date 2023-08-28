28m ago

Murder trial drags as ex-cop takes his time deciding on how to plead

Jenni Evans
Richard Smit is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of Natasha Booise (pictured).
Netwerk24
  • The murder trial of an ex-cop from Piketberg in the Western Cape was postponed on Monday as he has not finalised his plea yet.
  • Richard Smith was a court orderly with a history of violence when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in 2022.
  • He gunned her down with his service pistol while she was out for a walk with her family.

The ex-cop accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend with his service pistol while he was intoxicated almost started his trial on Monday, but his plea is not finalised yet.  

Former court orderly Richard Smit gunned down Natasha Booise while she was out on a walk with her family in Piketberg, Western Cape, on 2 January 2022.

Smit is alleged to have been nagging to see Boosie and when he eventually tracked her down, he called her over and shot her in the street with his service gun.

On Monday, Western Cape High Court Judge Robert Henney heard that there were still talks over how Smit would plead if premeditation is added to the murder charge.

In a recent case involving the murder of Allison Plaatjies, her boyfriend Philip April would only plead guilty to murder, not premeditation. This meant the matter went to trial instead of moving straight to sentencing proceedings. He was jailed for life when a judge found him guilty of premeditated murder.

Smit is charged with the murder of Boosie, two counts for the attempted murder of Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, handling a firearm while under the influence of a substance that has an intoxicating or narcotic effect, and two counts of assault for allegedly threatening the surviving women.

Boosie's family had again made the long journey to the city to observe the trial, and it was the third time they were frustrated by yet another postponement. The previous two postponements were because Smit had not been requisitioned from the prison where he is held.

During his bail application, it emerged that Smit had a history of violence and, at one point, was not allowed to carry a weapon. He was convicted of assault for a stabbing in 2015 and, in 2017, he was fined R1 500 for another assault. He also has a conviction for contravention of the National Road Traffic Act and resisting arrest, for which he was fined R3 000. 

He also shot at his father when he was told not to bring women home. That case was withdrawn after mediation. However, he continued working for the police as an orderly.

The case was postponed to 14 September for an update on Smit's plea decision.


