Murder witness killed in vigilante attack days after police release his ID in an effort to trace him

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Clive Khosa, a key witness in a murder case, was killed in a vigilante attack.
Supplied
  • A key witness in a Mpumalanga murder investigation has been killed in a vigilante attack.
  • His car and house were also burnt to ashes.
  • The man was reportedly a witness in the investigation into the murder of a woman, whose body was found next to a church in Hluvukani last month.

Just days after police released the identity of a key witness in the investigation into the murder of a Mpumalanga woman, the man was killed in a vigilante attack.

Clive Khosa was murdered on Sunday after a group of people abducted him from Oakley in Calcutta.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said his body was found in the Utah Grazing Camp in Mhala at around 21:30.

"Police followed information which led them to Utah grazing camp where the lifeless body of the witness was found with hands, feet and neck tied with wires. His body was covered with bruises," Mohlala said.

Khosa's family house was set on fire on Wednesday and his vehicle was "burnt to ashes", Mohlala added.

The attack came after police released a statement on 10 August, appealing to Khosa to report to his nearest police station to assist in a murder case.

"The witness was requested to report at the nearest police station through media platforms for enquiry as police's efforts to locate him were futile," Mohlala said.

"Investigations to his whereabouts were conducted until a whistleblower alerted police to his abduction."

Khosa was a key witness in the murder case of a woman whose body was found next to IHC Church in Hluvukani last month.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged the community to report wanted people to authorities and said the vigilante attack hampered the police's investigation.

She added the man's murder reduced the possibility of arresting those behind the woman's murder.

"We have now launched another investigation on the witness' murder," Manamela said.


