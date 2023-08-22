WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor survives motion of no confidence

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk has retained his position following a failed motion of no confidence.

The motion was tabled during a council meeting on Tuesday.

Following delays that lasted several hours, the motion was debated and voted on at 19:30.

Barely into his first 100 days in office, Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk survived a motion of no confidence during the metro's council meeting on Tuesday.

Following a vote by the 119 councillors present, 57 voted for the removal of the mayor and 62 against.

The motion was brought by Defenders of the People (DOP) councillor Tukela Zumani in June this year.

According to Zumani, Van Niekerk acted in breach of Section 2 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors, which states a councillor must perform the functions of office in good faith, honestly and transparently as well as act in the best interest of the municipality at all times and not compromise its integrity.

READ | Nelson Mandela Bay is in control of its own water again – though closely watched by national govt

In the motion, Zumani alleged Van Niekerk did not uphold the code of conduct and misled the council by omitting that his application to change the name of the Northern Alliance to the National Alliance (NA) was already approved by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on 28 May.

"During this period, the council was deliberately misled by councillor Gary Van Niekerk, to the extent that even when the name of the Northern Alliance, or its abbreviated form, was used in two council meetings, [he] did not correct the misrepresentations and thereby brought the council into disrepute and caused unnecessary and irreversible embarrassment to council," he said.

The delay in addressing the motion was caused by questions from GOOD, DA, DOP and ACDP councillors surrounding the legitimacy of Van Niekerk's position as mayor because the National Alliance "does not exist".

This follows Van Niekerk's application to the IEC in May this year to change his party's name.

Van Niekerk showed members of the media the approval letter from the IEC on 19 June, but Zumani and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon insisted the name-change application was not done through the proper channels.

Troon told the council the NA did not appear under registered parties on the IEC's website.

Candice Bezuidenhout/News24

He said this meant councillors from this party, which include Van Niekerk and Safety and Security MMC Stag Mitchell, were not legitimate councillors.



Demands were subsequently made from the floor by different parties that the speaker, Eugene Johnson, obtain legal advice on whether Van Niekerk should form part of the council before the meeting proceeds.

READ | Motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor filed by 'ousted member', says party

The parties also used those several hours to caucus, after which it was decided the legal opinion would be shared before proceeding with the rest of the agenda.

However, Johnson said no legal opinion was obtained and even if it was, it would not be immediately available to the council, which led to an outburst from the floor.

Johnson encouraged Van Niekerk to deliver his mayoral speech, but his voice was drowned out by screams from councillors forming part of the opposition.

Some got to their feet and started singing, while others were banging on the tables.

Although members of the coalition, the ANC, PA, EFF, NA, AIC, and PAC, encouraged the mayor to continue with his speech, Johnson later said the council would adjourn for another 10 minutes to give everyone "a chance to cool off".

Councillors were asked to vote on the matter and the majority opted to refrain from getting legal advice, allowing the meeting to continue.

Meanwhile, Van Niekerk said the antics of the councillors were intended to avoid the discussion of items related to urgent governance issues.

He said:

It especially has a bearing on the approval of an item needed to satisfy the demands of the minister of finance in order for much-needed grant funding to be released to the municipality.

He added the DA, DOP, GOOD, UDM, and ACDP hijacked the meeting.

"I cannot understand why the affairs of my political party is now all of a sudden a matter of national concern," Van Niekerk said.