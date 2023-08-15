New witness to testify in Cape Town sex trafficking trial

The lengthy sex trafficking trial in Cape Town is moving to a new witness on Wednesday.

This after one of the accused spent weeks testifying, denying any involvement in sex trafficking.

They are alleged to have forced vulnerable women to work in a brothel off Koeberg Road.

The sex trafficking trial running in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town finally finished with the evidence and cross-examination of the first accused on Tuesday.



Edward Ayuk was asked to comment on a summary of the case against him - which included allegations that he forced women to sell sex, gave them drugs and assaulted them; and he stood by his denial.

"All those things never happened - not in my house,'' he said.

He insisted that he is the victim of a plot by a policeman in Milnerton.

He also denies luring women from the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape for sex work at the house off Koeberg Road.

Cameroonian nationals Yannick and Edward Ayuk and Edward's estranged wife, Leandra Williams Ayuk, from Springbok, have pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including human trafficking, rape, assault, and debt bondage.

READ | Human trafficking trial: Cape Town sex worker reveals her role in an internet dating scam

They allegedly lured vulnerable, drug-addicted girls and women to the house to do sex work for them.

The women were allegedly given free drugs, but had to give the Ayuks all the money they made as they trawled Koeberg Road for business.

The house has since been converted to rental accommodation.

On Wednesday, there will be one more witness testifying for Edward Ayuk, and then Leandra Williams Ayuk is expected to take the stand to field questions on her alleged role.

So far, a number of women have testified that they were held against their will at the house, and one alleged that she was also raped there.



