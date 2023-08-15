15 Aug

Share

New witness to testify in Cape Town sex trafficking trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Edward Ayuk and his brother Yannick Ayuk in the red top.
Edward Ayuk and his brother Yannick Ayuk in the red top.
ASTRID FEBRUARIE
  • The lengthy sex trafficking trial in Cape Town is moving to a new witness on Wednesday.
  • This after one of the accused spent weeks testifying, denying any involvement in sex trafficking. 
  • They are alleged to have forced vulnerable women to work in a brothel off Koeberg Road.

The sex trafficking trial running in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town finally finished with the evidence and cross-examination of the first accused on Tuesday. 

Edward Ayuk was asked to comment on a summary of the case against him - which included allegations that he forced women to sell sex, gave them drugs and assaulted them; and he stood by his denial. 

"All those things never happened - not in my house,'' he said. 

He insisted that he is the victim of a plot by a policeman in Milnerton.

He also denies luring women from the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape for sex work at the house off Koeberg Road. 

Cameroonian nationals Yannick and Edward Ayuk and Edward's estranged wife, Leandra Williams Ayuk, from Springbok, have pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including human trafficking, rape, assault, and debt bondage.

READ | Human trafficking trial: Cape Town sex worker reveals her role in an internet dating scam

They allegedly lured vulnerable, drug-addicted girls and women to the house to do sex work for them.

The women were allegedly given free drugs, but had to give the Ayuks all the money they made as they trawled Koeberg Road for business.

The house has since been converted to rental accommodation. 

On Wednesday, there will be one more witness testifying for Edward Ayuk, and then Leandra Williams Ayuk is expected to take the stand to field questions on her alleged role. 

So far, a number of women have testified that they were held against their will at the house, and one alleged that she was also raped there. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 703 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 188 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 516 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
20% - 394 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.15
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
889.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,233.89
-1.5%
Gold
1,901.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.52
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,045
-0.8%
All Share
75,591
-0.8%
Resource 10
57,712
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,154
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,902
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo