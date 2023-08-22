1h ago

NHI Bill: Parliament extends deadline for written submissions from public

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Parliament has extended the deadline for written submissions on the National Health Insurance Bill.
Parliament's Select Committee on Health and Social Services extended the deadline for written submissions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. 

The committee had called for written submissions from the public at the beginning of August - and the closing date was 1 September. 

The new closing date is 15 September.

The NHI Bill is currently before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence after it was passed by the National Assembly in June this year. 

The bill aims to establish and maintain an NHI fund, funded through mandatory prepayment, which aims to achieve sustainable and affordable universal access to quality healthcare services.

It is a fund from which the government will buy healthcare services for South Africans from healthcare providers, both in the public and private sectors.

The aim of the bill is to ensure everyone is entitled to free healthcare, when needed, and there will be no fees charged at the facility because the fund will cover the costs of care.

The chairperson of the committee, Zoyisile Njadu, said the decision to extend the deadline was informed by appeals received from relevant stakeholders, who play an important role in healthcare services in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Funders Association (HFA) believes the NHI has the potential to make or break South African healthcare, depending on the strength of its foundation. 

The CEO of the HFA, Phumelele Makatini, said that, fundamentally, every citizen wanted the same thing.

He added that a functional, quality healthcare system was within reach for all.

Makatini said:

We share the government's commitment to health, and although South Africa's public expenditure on health exceeds the 15% target set by African Union countries, establishing an adequately resourced and sustainable universal health system is a complex challenge that even first world countries grapple with. Only high-income countries have health systems that are predominantly funded by public funds. Elsewhere in the world, private funding contributed to achieving universal health coverage. In South Africa, where volumes are so much lower, our private health expenditure is well below that of most middle-income countries.

Early this year, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) said the NHI fund was insufficient to embody the principle of universal health coverage.

It added that it supported universal health coverage, but not in its current form.

"The NHI Bill has been developed with disregard to the legitimate concerns and recommendations of experts, particularly on critical issues, such as the introduction of contracting units for primary healthcare cups, benefits packages and reimbursement models.

"Accordingly, there are significant concerns with regard to the provision of healthcare services to patients, should the bill be taken forward," said SAMA. 


