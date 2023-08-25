23m ago

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini gets suspended jail sentences for 2022 Operation Dudula raid in Soweto

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.
Elizabeth Sejake/City Press
  • Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini has been handed two suspended sentences in connection with a raid.
  • During the raid, Operation Dudula members raided Victor Ramerafe's house in Dobsonville, Soweto, looking for drugs.
  • The prosecutor argued that the court should send a strong message that "lawlessness cannot be tolerated".

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, 35, has been handed two wholly suspended sentences for charges linked to a 2022 Soweto house raid.

Dlamini, also known as Mohlauli, was arrested after Operation Dudula members went to the home of Victor Ramerafe in Dobsonville, Soweto, in search of drugs, and ransacked the house.

According to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Dlamini was sentenced in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

For a housebreaking charge, he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years. On a charge of malicious damage to property, Dlamini was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years.

"The court added a further condition of him paying the complainant, Victor Ramarafe, an amount of R9 500 in cash, on or before 24 August 2023 at 13:00 for damages to his property," Mjonondwane said.

She said the amount was paid.

Arguing in aggravation of the sentence, prosecutor Linda Duma said the court should send a strong message that "lawlessness cannot be tolerated".

"The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes it will promote respect for the rule of law. We further hope that it will deter citizens from being a law unto themselves but report suspicious activities in their surroundings to law enforcement authorities," Mjonondwane added.

News24 previously reported that Dlamini maintained his innocence and said the prosecution was used "to suppress emerging voices".

Dlamini, Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, a separate grouping, have been widely criticised for promoting xenophobic sentiments and vigilantism, as well as taking the law into their own hands.

Dlamini was the leader of Operation Dudula until he decided to focus on activities at Soweto Parliament.


