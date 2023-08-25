No bail for Boeremag member accused of rape while out on parole

A member of the Boeremag right-wing terrorist group was rearrested on rape and sexual assault charges.

A Boeremag member accused of raping and sexually assaulting two teenagers while he was out on parole has been denied bail.

The man, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charges, appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday, where judgment in his bail application was handed down.

The magistrate, Maryke de la Rey, found the man had not produced exceptional and compelling circumstances that it would be in the interests of justice to be released on bail.

The accused, in an affidavit, said that, if he was not released on bail, his family would suffer financial prejudice, and it would harm his two minor children.

He also argued that there were doubts in the State's case. This was dismissed by the court.

Charges

The man was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

He is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner enclave in Pretoria, where the man lives and works.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Both teenagers appeared to have worked for him and were also members of a survival-type camp he ran.

The man has denied the charges.

He claimed his interactions with the 19-year-old were consensual and he did not sexually assault the minor.

He did, however, tell the 16-year-old he thought about what it would be like to kiss her.

Boeremag

News24 previously reported that the man was one of the 20 Boeremag members convicted and sentenced between 2012 and 2013 for treason and other crimes by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The right-wing terrorist group wanted to overthrow the government in 2002 and had plans to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

The group was responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, which claimed the life of Claudia Mokone.

She was killed when a piece of steel, dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway line, landed in her shack.

In addition to treason, the accused was also sentenced for manslaughter and attempted murder.