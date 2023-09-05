19m ago

Share

No new taxi strike during loading permit checks, jittery Capetonians assured

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A taxi queue near the station deck had some Capetonians jittery over another strike.
A taxi queue near the station deck had some Capetonians jittery over another strike.
City of Cape Town/Supplied
  • Jittery Capetonians were assured on Tuesday there was no new taxi strike as pictures circulated of a police cordon near the CBD rank. 
  • The City of Cape Town said the provincial taxi regulator was acting against illegal operators who were loading passengers at the rank's entrance. 
  • This just more than a month after a taxi strike that ended with five people being killed.

The City of Cape Town moved quickly to assure jittery commuters there was no new taxi strike as pictures circulated of a portion of Christiaan Barnard Boulevard, near the station deck taxi rank, being cordoned off on Tuesday.

The City's safety MMC, JP Smith, stated at 15:00 the provincial taxi regulator was acting against illegal operators who were loading passengers at the rank's entrance.

The police, law enforcement, metro police and other traffic services were on the scene.

The road was quickly reopened, and taxi traffic started flowing again.

"No staff is under threat," said Smith.

A deal between the City, provincial transport authorities and the SA National Taxi Association (Santaco), following the deadly August taxi stayaway, relies on there being no incidents of violence while the finer points of contested impoundments are thrashed out by a task team. 

Fresh in the mind of most Capetonians is the sequence of events that played out after the abrupt withdrawal of minibus taxi services on 3 August, during a deadlock between Santaco and the City over taxis being impounded. 

Five people were killed as shadowy figures prevented any alternate forms of public transport, or targeted drivers going through high-risk areas. 

Aerial view of the Western Cape taxi regulator's o
Aerial view of the Western Cape taxi regulator's operation at the Cape Town Station Deck on Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands of commuters had to walk long distances to work and back or miss work completely during the stayaway. 

Asked for comment, Santaco shared the City's statement. 

READ | Taxi stayaway: Cape Town now has a court-ordered settlement, which hinges entirely on peace

On 31 August, a joint statement by the City, Santaco and the provincial government said they found common ground on what were fair and rational consequences for most of the operating licence condition transgressions. 

For the following four weeks, they will continue working together on outstanding issues. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacocity of cape towncape townwestern capetransport
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
7% - 381 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1611 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 757 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
52% - 2969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

04 Sep

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

04 Sep

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.20
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.16
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.60
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
928.40
-1.5%
Palladium
1,217.87
+0.4%
Gold
1,926.56
-0.6%
Silver
23.61
-1.6%
Brent Crude
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
69,322
-0.5%
All Share
75,016
-0.5%
Resource 10
56,899
-1.2%
Industrial 25
104,281
-0.3%
Financial 15
17,012
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

11h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

11h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo