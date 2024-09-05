No one injured after light aircraft makes emergency landing in Gqeberha

A Cessna light aircraft that was travelling from the Northern Cape to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha had to make an emergency landing on Thursday afternoon.



The pilot, 75, reported the aircraft was low on fuel before he landed in Ysterhout Street, Algoa Park, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

"Unfortunately, a pothole and speedbump in the road caused the aircraft to swerve and hit a lamp post. The aircraft wings and tail section were damaged in the incident," he said.

The pilot and his two male passengers, 33 and 43, were uninjured.

Beetge said no pedestrians or traffic on the road was affected by the landing.

"After the scene was declared safe by the fire department, the aircraft was released to its owner to be salvaged."