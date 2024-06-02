'No room for threats of instability': Security cluster warns against election results disruption

The IEC is expected to declare the results of the elections on Sunday evening.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said Natjoints was ready to ensure a peaceful environment post elections.

The security cluster warned that any attempt to undermine the state's authority would not be tolerated.

Ahead of the 2024 election results being declared on Sunday evening, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) warned that any attempt to undermine the state's authority would not be tolerated, and would be dealt with accordingly.



The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it would announce the 2024 national and provincial election results at 18:00 on Sunday, much to the displeasure of former president Jacob Zuma.

News24 reported that Zuma, the de facto leader of the uMkontho weSizwe (MK) Party, insisted that the IEC should not declare the results on Sunday.

Zuma said any declaration would be tantamount to provoking the MK Party - which, along with several other political parties, had lodged objections with the IEC.

News24 reported that the MK Party had called for a recount and a commission of inquiry into the elections.

The party also threatened to take legal action against the IEC.

Speaking to the media, Zuma said: "We are going to need the time. Nobody must declare [on Sunday]. If that happens, people will be provoked, we know what we are talking about. I am hoping whoever is responsible is hearing us. Don't start trouble when there is no trouble."

'Peaceful environment'

While the JCPS cluster would not be drawn on what they thought of Zuma's comments, they warned that any attempt to undermine the authority of the state and the country's constitutional order would not be tolerated.

During a briefing on Sunday afternoon, JCPS co-chairperson and Police Minister Bheki Cele said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) was ready to ensure the continued "peaceful environment post the elections results declaration".

"As the security cluster, we would like to assure South Africans that law enforcement agencies stand ready to maintain peace and stability as they have done throughout the election period," Cele said.

The minister added that the decision to declare the results rested solely with the IEC - and the law provided mechanisms to raise disputes about the electoral processes.

"As such, there cannot be any room for threats of instability in order to register objections or concerns about the electoral process."