Ntshavheni critical of Western Cape Government's push for devolution of national functions

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says the Western Cape government's Provincial Powers Bill violates the Constitution.

She said they have mandated the ministers of justice and cooperative governance and traditional affairs to enter into discussions with the provincial government.

The DA maintains the bill would enable decisions to be made by those close to the issue, and not the "detached, ineffective, and overly-centralised national government".

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, remains critical of the Western Cape government's bid to devolve certain functions from the national to the provincial government.

At a post-Cabinet briefing this week, Ntshavheni said the Cabinet was briefed about the "unconstitutional" draft of the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill.

"The draft bill violates the provisions of schedules 4 and 5 of the Constitution that set out powers and functions, including concurrent powers of both the provincial and national executives. Cabinet has noted that this draft bill is an attempt to revert back to the Democratic Party’s (forerunner to the Democratic Alliance) preferred federal approach that seeks to undermine a united and inclusive South Africa," she said.

Ntshavheni accused the DA-led government of excluding black communities from the bill.

"It is noteworthy that [the] WC draft bill ignores the exclusion from access to services of the large black communities of Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Langa, the Cape Flats, Delft, Central Line, amongst others," she said.

"Cabinet has mandated the ministers of justice and cooperative governance and traditional affairs to enter into discussions with the Western Cape provincial government in line with the relevant dispute resolution mechanisms as provided for in Section 146 of the Constitution and the applicable intergovernmental framework," the minister said.

The DA introduced the bill in May.

The bill aims to empower capable provincial and local governments to address issues where the national government has failed to deliver services to Western Cape citizens.

Through the bill, the Western Cape government intends to assert its existing provincial and local powers, while seeking the delegation or assignment of additional powers in areas such as:

Policing;

Public transport (including municipal public transport);

Energy (including electricity generation, transmission and reticulation);

Trade (including international trade); and

Harbours (including national harbours).

The bill will also create a mechanism for the Western Cape legislature to introduce national legislation in the National Council of Provinces through its delegates.

Last month, News24 reported that a legal advisor for the provincial legislature expressed concerns about the Provincial Powers Bill.

The provincial legislature's ad-hoc committee on the bill is currently waiting for a written legal opinion on the bill.

The DA's Christopher Fry told News24: "The DA notes the comments made by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni but profoundly disagrees with her assessment of the facts. The Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill is not only aligned with the Constitution but is absolutely necessary to bring service delivery and political power closer to our communities.

"Far from undermining the nation, the bill envisions a future in which decisions are made close to those they affect, rather than by a detached, ineffective, and overly-centralised national government. The ANC national government is failing all nine provinces, and the Western Cape has decided to pursue legislative options within the framework of the Constitution to rectify this," he said.