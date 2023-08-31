1h ago

Share

ON THE RECORD: 'If the justice system worked, half of the people in Parliament would be in jail'

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
News24 assistant editor of investigations Pieter du Toit (R), assistant editor of politics and opinion Qaanitah Hunter (C), and News24 business writer-at-large Sikonathi Mantshantsha (L) at the On the record summit in Midrand on Thursday, 31 August.
News24 assistant editor of investigations Pieter du Toit (R), assistant editor of politics and opinion Qaanitah Hunter (C), and News24 business writer-at-large Sikonathi Mantshantsha (L) at the On the record summit in Midrand on Thursday, 31 August.
DiTiro Selepe/News24
  • News24's top editors believe that majority of parliamentarians would be in jail if the country's criminal justice system functioned. 
  • In partnership with Nedbank, the second summit in Johannesburg takes place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre in Midrand.
  • The editors predicted that the ANC's support was likely to drop under 50% in the upcoming elections. 

If the criminal justice system in South Africa functioned, half of the people in Parliament would have been in jail, top editors participating at News24’s On the Record summit said on Thursday.

The second summit, in partnership with Nedbank, takes place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre in Midrand. 

This time around, we ask if South Africa is ready for a coalition government without the ANC. Will the Springboks beat the odds and bring home the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time? And when will load shedding end?  

News24 assistant editor of investigations Pieter du Toit, assistant editor of politics and opinion Qaanitah Hunter, and News24 business writer-at-large Sikonathi Mantshantsha opened the fireside chat with a discussion on former ANC strongman Ace Magashule's new political party.

The former ANC secretary-general launched the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on attracting people who have been isolated.

"He was one of the most instrumental people in the dismantling of the criminal justice system... now he comes and says he wants to launch a political party," Hunter said.

"The ballot as it stands is going to be as long as this Kyalami racetrack."

Du Toit noted that Magashule had roped in former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza to join the ACT, which he described as a ship cruising to a political destiny of economic freedom.

Hunter said the political landscape had seen an emergence of new political actors.

She added:

If you look at all the political parties registered. It is politicians who used to be in the ANC and DA. They are now creating breakaways from breakaways.

Mantshantsha said new political players were vital for "destroying the hegemony of the ANC", but warned that the country would have to "muddle through" the instability of coalition governments for the next decade.

He predicted that the ANC would win less than 50% of the vote in next year’s elections.

It was vital for the country's youth to go out in numbers and vote for change, he added.

"The new political parties will have to go out and get the youngsters to go out and vote."

LIVE | News24's On the Record: I won't give up, says Prasa whistleblower Martha Ngoye

Mantshantsha said anyone taking charge of the country would need a spine, and "we don’t have that currently".

He said any urgency to resolve the country’s problems started and ended with media statements.

"Nothing happens other than the media statements and headlines; that is how this country is governed," he said.

Adding to Mantshantsha’s sentiments, Hunter said the government spent a lot of time talking about the country's problems, without taking meaningful action.

"That is the level of our politics, when Kenny Kunene is an MMC, wearing shorts and Louis Vuitton, popping Moet, and celebrating Women's Month. That is the calibre of our political leadership", she said.

Mantshantsha said he still had hope that things would improve in the country, but that we urgently need the criminal justice system to work.

He said:

If the justice system worked, half of the people in Parliament would have been in jail. We are being led by thieves, by fraudsters, and people who are in it for themselves.

"The good thing is, we are not Zimbabwe, at least not yet. We can change it for the better," he said, while urging people to cast their votes next year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
news24gautengjohannesburgon the record
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4205 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4009 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

1h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | Cutting through the noise: Insights into the real state of the nation with News24

3h ago

LISTEN | Cutting through the noise: Insights into the real state of the nation with News24
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.83
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.86
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.48
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
975.51
+0.1%
Palladium
1,229.11
-0.0%
Gold
1,944.73
+0.1%
Silver
24.55
-0.2%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,384
-0.2%
All Share
75,075
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,591
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,558
+0.0%
Financial 15
17,073
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo