ON THE RECORD: 'If the justice system worked, half of the people in Parliament would be in jail'

If the criminal justice system in South Africa functioned, half of the people in Parliament would have been in jail, top editors participating at News24’s On the Record summit said on Thursday.

The second summit, in partnership with Nedbank, takes place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre in Midrand.

This time around, we ask if South Africa is ready for a coalition government without the ANC. Will the Springboks beat the odds and bring home the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time? And when will load shedding end?

News24 assistant editor of investigations Pieter du Toit, assistant editor of politics and opinion Qaanitah Hunter, and News24 business writer-at-large Sikonathi Mantshantsha opened the fireside chat with a discussion on former ANC strongman Ace Magashule's new political party.

The former ANC secretary-general launched the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on attracting people who have been isolated.

"He was one of the most instrumental people in the dismantling of the criminal justice system... now he comes and says he wants to launch a political party," Hunter said.

"The ballot as it stands is going to be as long as this Kyalami racetrack."

Du Toit noted that Magashule had roped in former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza to join the ACT, which he described as a ship cruising to a political destiny of economic freedom.

Hunter said the political landscape had seen an emergence of new political actors.

She added:

If you look at all the political parties registered. It is politicians who used to be in the ANC and DA. They are now creating breakaways from breakaways.

Mantshantsha said new political players were vital for "destroying the hegemony of the ANC", but warned that the country would have to "muddle through" the instability of coalition governments for the next decade.



He predicted that the ANC would win less than 50% of the vote in next year’s elections.

It was vital for the country's youth to go out in numbers and vote for change, he added.

"The new political parties will have to go out and get the youngsters to go out and vote."

Mantshantsha said anyone taking charge of the country would need a spine, and "we don’t have that currently".

He said any urgency to resolve the country’s problems started and ended with media statements.

"Nothing happens other than the media statements and headlines; that is how this country is governed," he said.

Adding to Mantshantsha’s sentiments, Hunter said the government spent a lot of time talking about the country's problems, without taking meaningful action.



"That is the level of our politics, when Kenny Kunene is an MMC, wearing shorts and Louis Vuitton, popping Moet, and celebrating Women's Month. That is the calibre of our political leadership", she said.

Mantshantsha said he still had hope that things would improve in the country, but that we urgently need the criminal justice system to work.

He said:

If the justice system worked, half of the people in Parliament would have been in jail. We are being led by thieves, by fraudsters, and people who are in it for themselves.

"The good thing is, we are not Zimbabwe, at least not yet. We can change it for the better," he said, while urging people to cast their votes next year.

