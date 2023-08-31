ON THE RECORD: Investigating Directorate head on why SA is not winning the fight against crime

The Investigating Directorate (ID) – a graft-busting unit established to prosecute state capture cases – is in dire need of resources to bring criminals to book.

This week, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola tabled the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill in Parliament, paving the way for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) to become a permanent feature of South African law enforcement.

The NPA Amendment Bill empowers the new IDAC to hire its own highly skilled investigators and remunerate them accordingly.