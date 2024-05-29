One person killed, six injured after vehicle bearing ANC banner crashes in Durban

One person, believed to be an ANC supporter, has died and six others were seriously injured in a car crash on the M4 Freeway in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Wednesday morning's incident took place on the M41 joining the M4 south-bound in the Umhlanga area.

ALS Paramedics director Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene and found a vehicle that had lost control and rolled numerous times before coming to a stop, back on its wheels.

Jamieson said paramedics found multiple patients and immediately called for more resources.

The victims were travelling in a vehicle branded with an ANC banner and according to a police source, the occupants were all wearing ANC regalia.

"After a quick triage it was established that there were seven occupants in the vehicle. One male, believed to be in his forties, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene," said Jamieson.

Jamieson added that the six other occupants had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

"At this stage the events leading up to the crash are unknown but SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further," he said.

Police were asked for comment, which will be added once received.