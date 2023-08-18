'Our people are afraid and helpless': Zama zama turf war displaces 'terrified' Jerusalema residents

About 40 people from Jerusalema informal settlement fled to Florida Police Station and sought refuge there as illegal miners exchanged heavy fire on Wednesday night.

Residents of Jerusalema informal settlement fled to the nearby Florida Police Station when heavily armed zama zamas exchanged fire in their neighbourhood.

Among them were infants and toddlers.

City of Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said most of the people who sought refuge were women.

The fighting is believed to have started when illegal miners from Zamimpilo and Riverlea clashed with their counterparts in Jerusalema.

They allegedly wanted to take over Jerusalema after fleeing from Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and SA Police Service specialised units in their territories.



"It is a dangerous turf war. Zama zamas that we chased from Zamimpilo and Riverlea are now fighting with those in Jerusalema. They want to own Jerusalema. Their battles start every evening.



"When they emerge from underground, carrying their bags, they swiftly open fire using heavy weapons. They signal to their enemies that they are ready to protect their bags. Last night's shooting was worse because it forced residents to become refugees.

"We found them [displaced residents] sleeping outside the Florida Police Station. The place was closed because of load shedding. We called our disaster units to bring them blankets. Gift of the Givers offered them hot meals. I appreciate the humanitarian support we received," Tshwaku said.

"We are going to deal with these illegal miners decisively. This weekend is going to be wafa wafa [do or die]. Our people are afraid and can't continue living in fear. This has become worse. Our people are afraid and helpless. They were forced to flee their homes.

"We are expanding our net. We are no longer targeting one specific area. We are going for all hotspots. We don't want to see zama zamas anymore in this city. Others have fled to Benoni, Bekkersdal and Kagiso.

"Unfortunately, we don't have jurisdiction in those affected areas. Illegal mining needs a serious plan where we hit all hotspots in the province at once. People in Kagiso, Benoni and Bekkersdal are calling for our help. I wish I could be given the mandate to go there," Tshwaku said.



