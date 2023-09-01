1h ago

Owner, resident shot dead in robbery at Gqeberha frail care centre

Candice Bezuidenhout
Riaan van Aswegen, one of the victims who was shot dead at the frail care centre he owned in Gqeberha.
Riaan van Aswegen, one of the victims who was shot dead at the frail care centre he owned in Gqeberha.
Facebook/rosemary.varnfielddupreez
  • Two men were shot dead during a robbery at a frail care centre in Gqeberha on Friday.
  • One of the victims is a former police officer.
  • The gunmen fled with cellphones and jewellery.

The owner of a frail care centre in Gqeberha and a resident of the facility were shot dead during a pre-dawn armed robbery on Friday.

Eastern Cape police say three assailants gained entry to the house, at approximately 03:00 through a window in the lounge that they forced open.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a former police officer – Riaan van Aswegen, 53 – who was the co-owner of the facility, was one of the victims. The other victim was a 59-year-old resident, Vuyo Njoloza.

Naidu said that when Njoloza came out of his room, he was shot and died at the scene.

Upon hearing the shot, Van Aswegen came out of his room, and he, too, was shot in the hallway.

Naidu said the gunmen stole four cellphones and jewellery belonging to women in the facility.

Two TV sets were also taken.

She added: 

The suspects exited through a sliding door and left.

The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit has launched a manhunt for the killers.

Two cases of murder and one of house robbery are being investigated.

Anyone with information can call Captain Monde Sithole at 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.


