Parliament fire-accused Zandile Mafe rejects psychiatric reports, wants inquiry

Jenni Evans
Zandile Mafe is seen during his first appearance after his psychiatric evaluation at Western Cape High Court on 13 July 2023 in Cape Town.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • The question of Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe's fitness to stand trial will be tested at an inquiry. 
  • He rejected four specialists' opinions, and the inquiry is his next step. 
  • Mafe claimed he started the fire in outbursts in court, but he has not pleaded yet.

An inquiry will be held into Zandile Mafe's understanding of the wrongfulness of his actions after he rejected two reports recommending he is unfit to stand trial on charges of torching Parliament. 

The inquiry will run over two days in November in the Western Cape High Court, and his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said Mafe would testify. 

This is a separate procedure to the trial for the charges he faces, which include arson, and terrorism. 

This was revealed during a pretrial sitting on Friday, where Judge Robert Henney was told Mafe rejected a report by three state-appointed specialists, and the independent report he requested.

READ | Parliament still in ruins – 18 months after it was gutted by fire

Those reports found he did not understand the wrongfulness of his actions and was unfit to stand trial.

It is important to note their findings have not been confirmed as a finding by the court yet. 

Mafe was arrested after the blaze on 2 January 2022. 

He has not pleaded, but in outbursts in court he claims to have started the fire. 

ALSO READ | Point of order! Parliament arson-accused demands immediate life term

The inquiry will be held on 2 and 3 November.

Mafe was not in court on Friday.

He is in custody in Pollsmoor Prison's hospital wing. 


