Parliament fire-accused Zandile Mafe rejects psychiatric reports, wants inquiry

The question of Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe's fitness to stand trial will be tested at an inquiry.

He rejected four specialists' opinions, and the inquiry is his next step.

Mafe claimed he started the fire in outbursts in court, but he has not pleaded yet.

An inquiry will be held into Zandile Mafe's understanding of the wrongfulness of his actions after he rejected two reports recommending he is unfit to stand trial on charges of torching Parliament.



The inquiry will run over two days in November in the Western Cape High Court, and his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said Mafe would testify.

This is a separate procedure to the trial for the charges he faces, which include arson, and terrorism.

This was revealed during a pretrial sitting on Friday, where Judge Robert Henney was told Mafe rejected a report by three state-appointed specialists, and the independent report he requested.

Those reports found he did not understand the wrongfulness of his actions and was unfit to stand trial.

It is important to note their findings have not been confirmed as a finding by the court yet.

Mafe was arrested after the blaze on 2 January 2022.

He has not pleaded, but in outbursts in court he claims to have started the fire.

The inquiry will be held on 2 and 3 November.

Mafe was not in court on Friday.

He is in custody in Pollsmoor Prison's hospital wing.



