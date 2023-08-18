27m ago

Share

Phoenix Massacre: Govender brothers handed seven years' direct imprisonment

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phoenix brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, initially charged for the murder of Mondli Majola, were handed seven-year prison terms by the KwaZulu-Natal High court in Durban on Friday.
Phoenix brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, initially charged for the murder of Mondli Majola, were handed seven-year prison terms by the KwaZulu-Natal High court in Durban on Friday.
Tebogo Letsie
  • Two brothers from Phoenix have each been handed seven-year jail terms.
  • Dylan and Ned Govender were found guilty of the attempted murder of an unarmed black teenager.
  • Judge Gregory Kruger said both accused failed to show remorse for their actions.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban handed two brothers, who were convicted of assault and attempted murder during the Phoenix massacre in July 2021, seven years' direct imprisonment each.

The brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, were initially charged for the murder of 19-year-old Mondli Majola as well as the assault and attempted murders of three others - Mxolisi Phuthuzo, Nkululeko Mangwe and Qaphelani Mkhovu.

Majola and the three other complainants were walking on Desert Palm Road in July 2021 when they were attacked by a mob, which included the accused.

In May, the court found the State had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Govender brothers had killed Majola.

They were, however, found guilty of assault with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm, acting in common purpose for assault, and the attempted murder of the deceased.

They were also found guilty for assaulting Phuthuzo and the attempted murder of Mangwe. 

READ | 'They were mainly concerned about themselves': Court hears Phoenix massacre accused showed no remorse

The brothers were previously acquitted on charges related to Mkhovu because the State failed to provide sufficient evidence.

Mkhovu died, in an unrelated incident late in 2022, before he could testify.

The pair appeared before Judge Gregory Kruger on Friday.

A court order barred the media from taking photographs.

Kruger kicked off sentencing proceedings by mentioning that he intended to issue a sentence which was mindful of deterrence, retribution and rehabilitation.

He described retribution as a sentence in line with society's moral outrage.

He said:

Deterrence is, however, the most important consideration as it is important to deter the accused and other would-be criminals from committing the same crime.

Kruger said he had considered reports from a social worker attached to the correctional services department, a probation officer and a psycho-legal expert, who had been commissioned by the defence.

"Both the social worker and the psycho-legal expert found that the accused expressed no remorse," the judge said.

"Unfortunately, the accused see themselves as victims and have expressed distrust in the criminal justice system, the police and, most of all, the media."

The accused, according to Kruger, claimed they were denied the opportunity to detail their side of the story.

ALSO READ | Two Free State brothers jailed for raping 10-year-old sister

He described the claim as "alarming" because both accused were given opportunities to testify and were allowed do so, without any restrictions.

An appeal bid by the defence was opposed by the State and dismissed by Kruger, who said he did not believe another court would arrive at a different conclusion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 2930 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 765 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 1972 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1395 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.15
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.62
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
908.80
+1.4%
Palladium
1,242.84
+1.5%
Gold
1,892.50
+0.2%
Silver
22.71
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,625
-1.8%
All Share
73,090
-1.7%
Resource 10
54,664
-2.1%
Industrial 25
103,136
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,527
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo