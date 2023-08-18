PICS | 30 arrested as North West clamps down on illegal miners

A joint North West law enforcement operation ended with the arrest of 30 suspected illegal miners at the Scott Shaft in Stilfontein.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Tactical Operations Management Section, Local Criminal Record Centre, Explosives Unit and Illegal Mining Task Team, among others, pounced on the shaft on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said the accused were between 18 and 40 years old.

He said the team confiscated unwrought gold, worth approximately R100 000, from two miners, and two revolvers from another two.

They charged the first pair with possessing unwrought gold and the second with illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.

Mathebula said: "The team recovered three rifles, ammunition, unwrought precious metals, food items, medicine and gold-refining paraphernalia. One suspect was allegedly shot and injured during a shootout with police and was hospitalised.



"An inquest docket is being investigated after one suspect died after he was found hanging from a shaft."

The group will appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.



The Hawks' provincial head, Major-General Patrick Mbotho, vowed to intensify efforts against illegal mining.



