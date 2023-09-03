PICS | Five killed after Greyhound bus collides with VW Polo in Free State

Five people were killed in an early morning crash in the Free State.

The crash involved a Greyhound bus and VW Polo.

Police said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Five people were killed in the early hours of Sunday after a Greyhound bus ploughed into a sedan motor vehicle at the intersection of the N6 national road and the R702 in Free State province.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles had crashed into each other.

"According to the report, the bus, which was travelling in a southerly direction toward Reddersburg, drove into a VW Polo, which was travelling from east to west and had failed to obey the stop sign. The Polo rolled and ejected three occupants while the driver and the other passenger remained trapped inside," said Covane.

READ | KZN government offers help to families of six pupils who died while on school trip

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said: "The bus collided with the VW Polo in a T-bone crash. The five [people] from the car all died on the scene."

"The bus driver was rushed to the local hospital for treatment of injuries," said police.

Photo Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Photo Supplied Supplied

A culpable homicide case was opened at Kagisanong police station.

"The deceased are still unidentified by the police; preliminary investigation indicated they were out on a night of entertainment," said Covane.

Police have since called on members of the public who could help police identify the deceased to make contact with Sergeant Paul Mokoena at 071 6289 005 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.



