PICS | Swartberg Pass reopens after truck accident

The Swartberg Pass in the Western Cape reopened on Sunday afternoon after it was closed on Saturday night when a truck veered off the road, according to the Oudtshoorn Municipality.

The driver of the truck had to be hospitalised after the incident.

However, the municipality cautioned motorists to be careful when entering the road.

"There's still a container in the area, but it's extremely unstable. Please stay clear of it, as any disturbance could send it over the edge of the cliff," said the municipality.

Supplied

A team from George had been on-site, working to recover the truck and remove the trailer, but the municipality said: "Unfortunately, it was deemed too dangerous to conduct the recovery operation in the dark last night (Saturday)."

READ | Police officer, tow truck operator die after truck ploughs into accident scene in Pietermaritzburg

The spokesperson for the Western Cape's mobility department, Jandre Bakker, confirmed the road had since been opened.