PICS | Tears, smiles and chanting as Marike de Klerk's killer is released on parole

The man who murdered Marike de Klerk is a free man after 22 years.

Luyanda Mboniswa was released on parole in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

The man who murdered former first lady Marike de Klerk is free after 22 years behind bars.

Luyanda Mboniswa, 42, had his first taste of freedom on Wednesday when he was released from the Community Correctional Services Office in Gqeberha into the waiting arms of his mother, Sindiswa Mboniswa.

In May 2003, a 22-year-old Mboniswa was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of former president FW de Klerk's ex-wife, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and housebreaking.

READ | Murderer of former first lady Marike de Klerk granted parole



Mboniswa was a security guard at Dolphin Beach in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, where De Klerk had an apartment.

He was arrested two days after the 64-year-old De Klerk was found stabbed and strangled in the bathroom of her luxury beachfront flat.

Earlier this month, the Department of Correctional Services said Mboniswa had been granted parole, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Candice Bezuidenhout/News24

Crying uncontrollably, his mother and other family members eagerly welcomed Mboniswa as he stepped out of a bakkie and into the office to process the last documents pertaining to his release.

Dressed in blue overalls, carrying a duffle bag and a water bottle, while still chained at the ankles, Mboniswa walked down the street towards the office.

When he turned the corner and saw his family members chanting, dancing and cheering, a slight smile appeared on his face.

Excited family members, carrying a large, white "Welcome home, Luyanda Mboniswa" banner, each tried to touch him, with some bursting into tears.

Candice Bezuidenhout/News24 Candice Bezuidenhout/News24

Sindiswa could not contain her emotions and burst into tears, with her hands in front of her face.

"I am so happy that I get to see my son come home while I am still alive," she said through the tears.

She said:

I didn't think I would get to hug him again. I thought I would be dead by the time he was released.

Sindiswa said she could not sleep the previous night due to the excitement.

"I woke up at 04:00 and came here directly. I am so happy that my son is coming home."

She said that the past two decades had been extremely difficult without her son.

She added that they would be celebrating on Wednesday night.

"I am so happy to see him. He is fat and healthy," she said with a laugh.

Mboniswa's lawyer, advocate Fikile Nkosi, said his client would have to adhere to "normal" bail conditions.

It includes not committing any crime and having no contact with the victim's family.

FW and Marike's son, Jan de Klerk, told News24 on Wednesday that he had no comment.

"I'm happy if he is happy. And if people feel this is newsworthy and he is given a hero's welcome, despite what he has done, then that's okay too. I have no comment," he said.



