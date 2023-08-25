Pitch Black Afro gets 'special remission' for non-violent inmates despite partner’s violent death

Rapper Thulani Ngcobo, known as Pitch Black Afro, admitted assaulting his partner in the hours before she was found dead - but he has now been released under the "special remission" scheme for non-violent criminals that ensured former president Jacob Zuma's freedom.

The confirmation of Ngcobo's release, after serving just over three years of his 10-year partially suspended sentence for culpable homicide, comes after the DA sent multiple questions to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and the national commissioner of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale, about that "special remission" scheme.

Under this regime, Lamola and Thobakgale have claimed, non-violent inmates sentenced to less than two years in jail would be eligible for a reduction in their sentences of up to two years.