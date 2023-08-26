Pitch Black Afro 'relaxing' at home and 'planning future' after serving 3 years for wife's death

Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, been released under the "special remission" scheme for non-violent criminals that ensured former president Jacob Zuma's freedom.
Rosetta Msimango/City Press
Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, is relaxing at home after being released from jail through the special remission of sentence for the death of his wife, Catherine Modisane.
He was sentenced to 10 years for culpable homicide, of which five were suspended for five years, with effect from 19 June 2020.
