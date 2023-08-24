Pitch Black Afro released from jail after serving 3 years for killing partner

Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, has been released from prison after serving three years for killing his partner.



The Department of Correctional Services confirmed Ngcobo was released as he had benefitted from the Special Remission of Sentence.

Ngcobo was sentenced to 10 years in June 2020 for culpable homicide after killing his long-term partner, Catherine Modisane, during an altercation.

Half of his sentence was suspended for five years.

More to follow.