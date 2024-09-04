Police launch manhunt for rapist targeting children walking to school

Two pupils were raped on their way to school on Monday morning.

They were allegedly attacked by an armed man.

Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged rapist.

Mpumalanga police are searching for a rapist who has been preying on children as they walk to school.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, police in Tonga are working to trace the alleged rapist after two pupils were attacked by an armed man on Monday.

The pupils, aged 16 and 17, were on their way to school in Mzinti when they were attacked.

"According to information, the two victims had to attend an early class when they met the suspect. The suspect allegedly rerouted them to nearby bushes at gunpoint and then raped both learners.

"The two learners were reportedly threatened to be killed by the suspect should they report the incident to anyone. On arrival at school, the learners bravely reported the matter to their teacher," Mdhluli said.

The police registered a rape case.

"The investigators already began to probe and, so far, an intense search was conducted around the area though the suspect has not yet been found and police are on the lookout," said Mdhluli.

He urged pupils to be vigilant when they walk in secluded areas to and from school.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi has assured the public that a team consisting of skilled South African Police Service members is working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator is swiftly brought to book.

"We will not tolerate a situation whereby learners become terrified to go to school. As the police, we have intensified our efforts and, working in collaboration with community structures, we will soon make a breakthrough in this matter," Mkhwanazi said.

"Our aspiration is to corner the suspect before he can prey on another victim."