Police officer, tow truck operator die after truck ploughs into accident scene in Pietermaritzburg

Lisalee Solomons
A police officer and tow truck operator were killed in a Pietermaritzburg accident on Friday night.
Supplied
  • Two people have died after a truck ploughed into them after 22:00 on Friday in Pietermaritzburg.
  • A police officer was one of the victims. 
  • ALS paramedics said a medic was also struck and is in critical condition in hospital.

A police officer and tow truck operator were killed when a truck ploughed into them at an accident scene on the N3 Durban-bound near Liberty Mall, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday night. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the first scene, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and paramedics found that a truck had overturned and landed on its side. 

"RTI traffic police cornered off the area and placed vehicles strategically to provide advanced warning of the accident scene [while] ALS paramedics staff were attending to the driver, who had sustained minor injuries," said Jamieson. 

He said a truck ploughed into the accident scene while teams were attending to the driver.

Jamieson said:

Unfortunately, there were casualties in the secondary collision. A police officer, a tow truck operator and one of our medics were struck.

He said the police officer and the tow operator died on the scene as a result of their injuries.

"Our medic was in a critical condition and rushed through to hospital for the specialist care he required [and] underwent emergency surgery shortly thereafter."

ALS has sent condolences to the deceased's family, friends and colleagues.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the RTI was doing pre-warning when the secondary accident happened. 

He confirmed that two people died on the scene. 

Attempts to reach the police for comment were unsuccessful. Comment will be added if received.


