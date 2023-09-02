Police officer, tow truck operator die after truck ploughs into accident scene in Pietermaritzburg

- Two people have died after a truck ploughed into them after 22:00 on Friday in Pietermaritzburg.
- A police officer was one of the victims.
- ALS paramedics said a medic was also struck and is in critical condition in hospital.
A police officer and tow truck operator were killed when a truck ploughed into them at an accident scene on the N3 Durban-bound near Liberty Mall, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday night.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the first scene, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and paramedics found that a truck had overturned and landed on its side.
"RTI traffic police cornered off the area and placed vehicles strategically to provide advanced warning of the accident scene [while] ALS paramedics staff were attending to the driver, who had sustained minor injuries," said Jamieson.
He said a truck ploughed into the accident scene while teams were attending to the driver.
Jamieson said:
He said the police officer and the tow operator died on the scene as a result of their injuries.
"Our medic was in a critical condition and rushed through to hospital for the specialist care he required [and] underwent emergency surgery shortly thereafter."
ALS has sent condolences to the deceased's family, friends and colleagues.
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the RTI was doing pre-warning when the secondary accident happened.
He confirmed that two people died on the scene.
Attempts to reach the police for comment were unsuccessful. Comment will be added if received.