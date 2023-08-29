28m ago

Pretoria man who broke into 17 homes to rape women sentenced to life in jail

Cebelihle Bhengu
A Pretoria serial rapist has been sentenced to five life terms and 651 years of direct imprisonment.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images
  • Pretoria serial rapist Neo Clifford Mashilo was sentenced to five life terms and 651 years for crimes committed between 2016 and 2019.
  • Mashilo broke into 17 homes and raped women in the homes.
  • Charges against him include rape, attempted murder and housebreaking.

Serial rapist Neo Clifford Mashilo was sentenced to five life terms and 651 years of direct imprisonment for charges ranging from rape to armed robbery.

The Pretoria High Court sentenced Mashilo, 31, on Tuesday for crimes committed between 2016 and 2019. 

During this period, Mashilo broke into 17 homes in Block P, Soshanguve.

He robbed them and raped female occupants.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the oldest victim was an 80-year-old woman.

Mahanjana said Mashilo had raped some of his victims in front of their children. 

He was sentenced as follows:

  • 5 life terms and 95 years direct imprisonment for 10 counts of rape;
  • 260 years direct imprisonment for 13 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances;
  • 255 years indirect imprisonment for 17 counts of housebreaking;
  • 10 years direct imprisonment for attempted murder;
  • 10 years direct imprisonment for attempted robbery;
  • 10 years direct imprisonment for theft of a motor vehicle;
  • 10 years direct imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed semi-automatic firearm; and
  • One-year direct imprisonment for possession of ammunition.

The judge also ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

Mahanjana added that Mashilo pleaded guilty and asked the court not to issue the maximum sentence because he had been in police custody since he was arrested in July 2019.

His lawyer also argued that Mashilo was a first-time offender who did not waste the court's time by pleading not guilty.

Prosecutor Thembile Nyakama presented eight victim impact statements which demonstrated the mental and financial suffering of Mashilo's victims.

Nyakama further told the court that Mashilo earned his living by committing these offences and that even though he pleaded guilty, he did not show any remorse because he did not say sorry to the victims through his legal representative. She told the court that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances, and when sentencing Mashilo, the court should send a clear message that there was no room for criminals in our society.

The court found no compelling circumstances that justified a deviation from the minimum prescribed sentence.

According to Mahanjana, the judge found that Mashilo had betrayed the trust of some victims who knew him, and he had failed to show remorse for his crimes.


