'Proud of what we have been able to achieve': Winde hoping for an outright win in Western Cape

DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde is hoping for an outright win in the province.

Winde voted at Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The DA's Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde says he is hoping for an outright win in the province, adding that he is proud of what the party has achieved.

"I do believe we have a track record. If I look at the track records from all political parties in the country, I'm really proud of what we have been able to achieve."

He believes that the 150 000 people who moved to the Western Cape from other provinces will vote for the DA.

"Why do they come here? They come here because they want to get healthcare. They want to get education. They want to get a job. Surely that's reason enough to give the Democratic Alliance another chance in the Western Cape," he added.

Winde was among the 4 000 people on the voters' roll at Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck in Cape Town.

The DA's majority in the Western Cape is seemingly under pressure from political newcomers who are threatening to dent its support.

Brenthurst Foundation polling data suggests the DA is expected to continue running the Western Cape with a majority of 53%, down from 56% in October 2023.

The ANC, according to the data, has risen sharply to 35% from 22% in October 2023.

Winde added that the demographics in the province has changed immensely over the past 10 years because of many people moving provinces.



"I haven't seen that as a major influence on the voting patterns in previous years, so I'm hoping for the same outcome, that we get the majority," he added.

Long queues have been snaking at voting stations across the Cape metro since they opened as voters eagerly wait to make their mark.



