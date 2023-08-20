Quick-thinking neighbours save 2-year-old Durban girl found unresponsive in swimming pool

A 2-year-old girl was found floating in a swimming pool.

The toddler was airlifted to hospital after neighbours acted swiftly and performed first aid.

Parents with small children have been urged to cover their pools with proper safety nets to prevent drownings.

A KwaZulu-Natal mother found her 2-year-old daughter floating in their swimming pool in Avaco, Durban, on Sunday morning. The toddler was unresponsive.



Concerned neighbours rushed over, performed first aid and resuscitated the little girl, while her mother watched in horror.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 arrived shortly thereafter and stabilised the toddler.



Private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said neighbours contacted their office for assistance at 09:04.

“Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered that the child had been successfully resuscitated by neighbours who commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the unresponsive child,” RUSA said.

The scary incident unfolded at the family's Mill Road home.



“A Netcare 911 specialised medical helicopter landed near the scene and airlifted the child to hospital,” RUSA said in a statement.



Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst confirmed the incident: "We arrived and offered advanced life support treatment on the child, ventilated the child, put the patient in a helicopter to hospital."

Netcare 911 advised parents to always be extra vigilant when it comes to swimming pools when they have small children.



Herbst said: "A baby can drown in the smallest body of water, eg. ponds, fish tanks, bucket baths, and even Jacuzzis."

He advised parents to:

Install an approved safety barrier around the pool.

Install an appropriate pool net, covering all corners.

Always maintain a view of your child, don't let a conversation or phone call distract you.







