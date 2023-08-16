R537-million theft: Hildegard Steenkamp spent more than R67m at one casino

Hildegard Steenkamp continued testifying in mitigation of sentence.

In April, she was found guilty on more than 300 charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The court heard Steenkamp had spent vast amounts of money at casinos.

The Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge heard on Wednesday that Hildegard Steenkamp, the accountant who stole over half a billion rand from medical equipment supply company Medtronic, spent more than R67 million in five years at one casino.

This came out during Steenkamp's cross-examination by the prosecutor, advocate Tilas Chabalala.

Chabalala told Steenkamp: "Emperors Palace told the curator they can only retrieve information for up to five years. So they gave me records from when you were arrested and went back five years. The total amount calculated is more than R67 million that you spent at Emperors."

She, however, disputed that she was the only one who spent that enormous amount of money, adding that some could have been from her late husband, Mathys, because they shared gambling cards.

In April this year, Steenkamp pleaded guilty to 336 charges related to the theft of R537 million from Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, where she was employed as a junior accountant.

The court heard that Steenkamp spent nearly R30 million on international trips.

The prosecutor told Steenkamp the curator's report showed that she visited Dubai 11 times between 2010 and 2017, where she would splash money by shopping at stores like Louis Vuitton.

Steenkamp did not dispute this.

On Monday, the former accountant told the court that Mathys was abusive and forced her to steal from her employer. Steenkamp was testifying in mitigation of sentence.

When she took the stand to testify, she said she wasn't feeling well and would not cope with giving evidence. But the magistrate, Phillip Venter, was having none of it, and told her to testify.

Steenkamp admitted that she was an avid gambler, but added that she visited casinos on the East Rand at least three times a week to escape Mathys.

The sentencing proceedings continue.



