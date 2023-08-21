Weed rather you didn't: Two men to appear in North West court in connection with R5m dagga haul

Two men, aged 37 and 41, are expected to appear in a North West court on Monday after they were allegedly caught in possession of dagga worth a whopping R5 million.

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Rustenburg Flying Squad officers arrested the men near Mooinooi after they responded to a tip-off about a vehicle carrying drugs.

"Acting on information received, the members followed a white truck from Brits Toll Plaza and ultimately stopped and searched it at Bapong Weighbridge, close to Mooinooi. Upon the discovery of 64 bags of dagga in the truck, the driver and passenger were arrested immediately," she said.

Myburgh added that the street value of the dagga was estimated to be R5 million.

The men are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in drugs.

READ | Cleaning up the meth: Western Cape cops seize tik, mandrax worth more than R5m in two drug busts

One of the men has also been charged in connection with an allegations that he is in South Africa illegally.

Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the officers for their swift response.



He said that the men's arrest would send out a stern warning that drug peddlers are dealt with effectively.



