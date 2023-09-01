Ramaphosa says Marshalltown building blaze a reminder of need to address housing crisis in inner city

1h ago

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Marshalltown building fire served as a reminder for the government to address the housing shortages in the inner city.
  • Ramaphosa conducted a site visit on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets, where 74 people died after a five-storey building caught fire.
  • The cause of the blaze is still unknown. The city says it will investigate. 

The government needs to act speedily in addressing the housing shortages and essential services required by residents in the Johannesburg inner city, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a site visit in Marshalltown on Thursday.

Ramaphosa visited the scene of the fire that engulfed a five-storey building on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets.

At least 74 people died, 12 of whom were children. Scores were hospitalised at several facilities around the city, including Helen Joseph Hospital.

Ramaphosa received a briefing from provincial and city officials, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Addressing the media from outside the dilapidated building, Ramaphosa said the fire, which broke out in the building that used to shelter abused women and children, was unprecedented and highlighted the need to provide the poor with housing in the city centre. 

"We need to find effective ways of dealing with problems of accommodation, housing and services in the inner city. [The officials] will apply their minds, and I want them to find a way of dealing with the housing challenge in the inner city," he said.

Ramaphosa pledged that the city would get to the bottom of investigating the cause of the fire. 

READ | Deathtrap: Albert Street residents died trying to escape a building City officials 'condemned'

Shortly after the president's pledge, Lesufi announced that he planned to launch a commission of inquiry into the cause of the deadly fire. He said he would rope in Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

City manager Floyd Brink told News24 that the city identified three community halls to temporarily accommodate the affected residents. 

