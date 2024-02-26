Rescue under way for two hikers stranded on Table Mountain overnight

Two hikers who became stranded at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain on Sunday night were being brought to safety on Monday morning by Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) teams.

This after some the rescue team spent the night on the mountain with the two hikers, one of whom was injured.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said on Monday morning that additional resources were being deployed to assist the hikers safely down the trail, and added that it would take "some time" to complete.

"Teams are currently carrying an injured patient in a stretcher down Platteklip Gorge. A second patient is being assisted down slowly by the team," he said.

Nel added that the two hikers had been unable to complete the trail and called for help just after 20:00 on Sunday.

"Due to the injury and weather, the team spent the night with the patients on the mountain," he said.

READ | Unconscious teenager rescued on Lion's Head, allegedly after night of 'partying'

WSAR said that due to the strong south-easterly wind on Monday, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway was not operating, and the Air Mercy Service helicopter was unavailable to assist with the extraction.

"We appeal to the public to give the rescue team priority right of way on the route, to allow services to help the two hikers down," said Nel.



