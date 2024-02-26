26 Feb

Share

Rescue under way for two hikers stranded on Table Mountain overnight

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two hikers are being helped down Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain by members of WSAR.
Two hikers are being helped down Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain by members of WSAR.
Facebook/WSAR

Two hikers who became stranded at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain on Sunday night were being brought to safety on Monday morning by Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) teams. 

This after some the rescue team spent the night on the mountain with the two hikers, one of whom was injured.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said on Monday morning that additional resources were being deployed to assist the hikers safely down the trail, and added that it would take "some time" to complete.   

"Teams are currently carrying an injured patient in a stretcher down Platteklip Gorge. A second patient is being assisted down slowly by the team," he said.

Nel added that the two hikers had been unable to complete the trail and called for help just after 20:00 on Sunday. 

"Due to the injury and weather, the team spent the night with the patients on the mountain," he said. 

READ | Unconscious teenager rescued on Lion's Head, allegedly after night of 'partying'

WSAR said that due to the strong south-easterly wind on Monday, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway was not operating, and the Air Mercy Service helicopter was unavailable to assist with the extraction.

"We appeal to the public to give the rescue team priority right of way on the route, to allow services to help the two hikers down," said Nel.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
western capecape townsearch and rescue
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1611 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1950 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
8% - 292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo