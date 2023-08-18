1h ago

Share

Rwandan genocide accused makes brief return to court in Cape Town

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fulgence Kayishema.
Fulgence Kayishema.
Jenni Evans
  • Alleged Rwandan genocidaire Fulgence Kayishema appeared in court in Cape Town again on Friday. 
  • The investigation into the local immigration, Refugee Act, and fraud charges he faces is incomplete, so his case was postponed. 
  • Kayishema was also slapped with a new arrest this week, aimed at transferring him to a tribunal in Tanzania to be tried for genocide

Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, only for the case to be postponed for further investigation into 19 of the 54 local charges he faces. 

Prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse asked for a postponement so this could be completed.

Kayishema, 62, was arrested in Paarl in May in an international tracing operation aimed at putting him on trial on charges related to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

He is wanted by the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to stand trial on charges of genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, alternately complicity in genocide, and extermination in Rwanda. 

He is specifically wanted for his alleged role in the killing of approximately 2 000 Tutsi refugees - women, men, children, and the elderly - at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda.

Kayishema allegedly procured petrol and poured it into the church to get the people out of it. After that, a bulldozer pushed the walls of the church in to kill anybody who had survived the fire.

In South Africa, he is charged with violating immigration and refugee laws which emanate from documents found at his home bearing aliases.

READ | Rwanda genocide accused arrested again - this time to stand trial in Tanzania

At the time of his arrest, he was Burundian refugee Donatien Nibasumba; when he needed a passport, he was Malawian Positani Chikuse; and when he needed to renew his refugee status, he was Fulgence Dende Minani.

On Wednesday morning, the process of transferring him to Arusha, Tanzania, the regional office of the Tribunal, kicked off with a first appearance in the Western Cape High Court. 

However, his legal team felt blindsided by the latest development, and needed time to consider what to do next.

The High Court transfer case was postponed to 30 August, and the magistrate's immigration charges case was postponed to 27 October. 

The Tribunal is rounding off its work with the last of the alleged perpetrators being brought to trial.

It has also lamented the slow pace of getting some of the accused to the Tribunal when the countries they live in are not as swift as they would like in helping to transfer them.

Some of the accused also resist going on trial until they are old and frail and unable to stand trial.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fulgence kayishemacape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 2969 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 772 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2001 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1410 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.19
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.64
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
908.91
+1.4%
Palladium
1,252.22
+2.3%
Gold
1,887.70
-0.1%
Silver
22.70
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,621
-1.8%
All Share
73,081
-1.7%
Resource 10
54,747
-2.0%
Industrial 25
102,968
-1.8%
Financial 15
16,525
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo