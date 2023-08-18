Rwandan genocide accused makes brief return to court in Cape Town

Alleged Rwandan genocidaire Fulgence Kayishema appeared in court in Cape Town again on Friday.

The investigation into the local immigration, Refugee Act, and fraud charges he faces is incomplete, so his case was postponed.

Kayishema was also slapped with a new arrest this week, aimed at transferring him to a tribunal in Tanzania to be tried for genocide.

Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, only for the case to be postponed for further investigation into 19 of the 54 local charges he faces.

Prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse asked for a postponement so this could be completed.

Kayishema, 62, was arrested in Paarl in May in an international tracing operation aimed at putting him on trial on charges related to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

He is wanted by the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to stand trial on charges of genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, alternately complicity in genocide, and extermination in Rwanda.

He is specifically wanted for his alleged role in the killing of approximately 2 000 Tutsi refugees - women, men, children, and the elderly - at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda.

Kayishema allegedly procured petrol and poured it into the church to get the people out of it. After that, a bulldozer pushed the walls of the church in to kill anybody who had survived the fire.

In South Africa, he is charged with violating immigration and refugee laws which emanate from documents found at his home bearing aliases.

At the time of his arrest, he was Burundian refugee Donatien Nibasumba; when he needed a passport, he was Malawian Positani Chikuse; and when he needed to renew his refugee status, he was Fulgence Dende Minani.

On Wednesday morning, the process of transferring him to Arusha, Tanzania, the regional office of the Tribunal, kicked off with a first appearance in the Western Cape High Court.

However, his legal team felt blindsided by the latest development, and needed time to consider what to do next.

The High Court transfer case was postponed to 30 August, and the magistrate's immigration charges case was postponed to 27 October.

The Tribunal is rounding off its work with the last of the alleged perpetrators being brought to trial.

It has also lamented the slow pace of getting some of the accused to the Tribunal when the countries they live in are not as swift as they would like in helping to transfer them.

Some of the accused also resist going on trial until they are old and frail and unable to stand trial.