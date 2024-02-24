24 Feb

Saldanha Bay residents and police continue search for missing six-year-old Joshlin

Jenni Evans
Joshlin Smith is missing and police are searching for her.
Supplied/SAPS
  • The search for missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith continued in Saldanha Bay on Saturday. 
  • The police said there were no new developments. 
  • The little girl disappeared on Monday when her mom let her stay home with her boyfriend because she was feeling unwell. 

A heavy despair fell over the residents of Saldanha Bay as the search for little Joshlin Smith continued on Saturday. 

The six-year-old Joshlin disappeared in Diazville on Monday after her mother Kelly asked her boyfriend to look after her because her child was feeling unwell. She could not go to school and Kelly needed to get to work. 

Since then, volunteers and the police, with a helicopter and the K9 unit, have been searching for the little girl pictured with a bright smile.  

The police have questioned several people, including her mom's boyfriend, during their investigation.

Joshlin's photo has been pasted on lampposts and shared widely on social media in the hopes that somebody might recognise her and let the police and her family know where she is. 

Residents took time off work and school children left classes early to help with the search. The more time that passes since her disappearance, the more distraught the community becomes.  

Many have turned to their religion, begging for divine intervention in prayer chains. 

Kelly told News24 that although she was overwhelmed, she expected her daughter to come home safely.  

"I believe my child will be found. My motherly instinct is telling me my child is alive and that it's only a matter of time before she's found."

Saldanha Bay Mayor Andre Truter posted on Facebook on Saturday that the mood was gloomy in the town, but that the resolve in finding her remained strong. 

He told News24 that two people had offered R20 000 for the municipality to reward anyone for reliable information on her whereabouts. 

Information can be relayed to to the Saldanha police on 022 714 8333 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or report it anonymously on the My SAPS App. 

"I am a father, I have got a daughter and a granddaughter. It's hard to carry on when you know a little girl is missing," said Truter. 

He added that he was fulfilling his mayoral duties at a boating festival, but with a heavy heart. 

"We are trying to keep the energy positive," he said. 

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie posted a reward of R100 000 for information on her whereabouts.

On Saturday morning, Western Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie could only say: "The search continues."

