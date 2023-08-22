1h ago

Sanef slams Maile's diatribe against News24 journalist

accreditation
Compiled by Marvin Charles
Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile.
Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • The SA National Editors' Forum has labelled Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile's verbal attack on News24's journalist Kyle Cowen as "arrogance".
  • Maile called Cowen a "stupid, racist white man" and told him to "shut up" when asked for an update on an investigation into millions of rand in loans granted by a Gauteng government entity to a company owned by Nceba Nonkwelo, Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law.
  • The forum said politicians' "arrogant and dismissive behaviour toward journalists, particularly when asked uncomfortable questions, will not be tolerated". 

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has slammed Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile's "arrogance" following his verbal attack on News24 journalist Kyle Cowen.

Maile called Cowen a "stupid, racist white man" and told him to "shut up" after being asked questions about the progress of an investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law.

News24 had asked for an update on an investigation into millions of rand worth of loans that were granted by a Gauteng government entity to a company owned by Nceba Nonkwelo.

In July, Maile asked the board of the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF), which falls under his portfolio and which funds government housing projects, to complete the probe within 30 days.

During a phone call with Cowen on Friday morning, Maile said: "You must stop harassing me. I am not Mashatile. Why are you doing this?"

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

Further in the conversation, he said: "No, no, no, no, shut up, shut up! Didn't I tell you I had appointed the GPF to deal with this thing? Stop harassing me. Once they give me the report, I will fucking give you the report."

In a statement, Sanef said Maile's conduct should not be merely condemned, but his boss, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, should call him out and also state publicly whether Maile's views reflect those of the provincial government.

The forum said:

Journalists have a right to ask questions, especially where public funds are involved.

"As a public official, Maile demonstrated arrogance and behaviour which brought the entire institution of government into disrepute."

It added that, leading up to the 2024 general election, politicians should be cautioned on how they relate to the media and that their often arrogant and dismissive behaviour toward journalists, particularly when asked uncomfortable questions, will not be tolerated.

"Sanef will always support the work of journalists, which includes asking tough and uncomfortable questions, and we will always speak out against any kind of rogue behaviour, regardless of who the offender is."


