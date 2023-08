Johannesburg's Transport MMC Kenny Kunene, who is the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), is again at the centre of public outrage.

The so-called "Sushi King" was recorded at a Women's Day event, hosted by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), making questionable comments about women as he thanked women staff for their work in the transport department.

He was also seen drinking from a R700 bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne, wearing gilded MCM Crocs, which retail at R15 000.