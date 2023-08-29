Satanic symbols spray-painted on Cape Town vodka bar's walls, entrance

Cape Town bar Holy Spirit has been vandalised with red-painted satanic symbols.

Former DA leader and founder of One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane previously condemned the bar 's name.

Maimane said the theme was in bad taste and offended his own faith.

Popular vodka bar Holy Spirit in Gardens, Cape Town, was vandalised after satanic symbols were spray-painted on its walls and entrance on Tuesday morning.

The entrance of the bar had the number 666 (a symbol associated with the Antichrist or devil) spray-painted on the walls along with a pentagram.



The walls of the entrance and the pavement were covered in red paint.

Speaking to News24, bar owner, Olya Kirkluk said she was saddened certain individuals have gone as far as this.

READ | Mogoeng, vaccines and the Satanic 666 mark of the beast

"Vandalising property is never an acceptable form of behaviour, and we wish that no small business is subject to such contempt in future.



"Our small restaurant was built from the ground up with lots of love and sweat.

"Our place welcomes absolutely everyone and exists as a safe space for all to come and be themselves," she said.

The incident comes hot on the heels of former DA leader and founder of One South Africa Movement, Mmusi Maimane's social media tirade earlier this month condemning the bar's name.

Maimane, in an Instagram post, said: "This belongs in the pit of hell. Why use what is sacred to faith in your restaurant. Would you do this to another religion? I find it offensive, offends my faith, and I will oppose it."

Regarding his post, Kirkluk said she found it "regrettable that any person with such a big social media reach would be so obtuse to the fact that antagonising a small independent business over something as benign as its name can potentially put customers, as well as staff members [of varying religious backgrounds and beliefs] at risk".



Holy Spirit is a vodka-only cocktail bar. The menu features "holy shooters" as well.

ALSO READ | Alleged vigilantes in dock after attack leaves 3 dead, severely injures 2 others in KZN

Maimane, who is also a preacher at the Discovery Church in Randburg, said if there were any illegal actions taken, those individuals must be arrested.

"The same law that allows me to voice my opinion protects the bar owners from vandalism and damage to property," he added.

"I stand by my assertion that the theme of this bar is in bad taste and offends my own faith.

"That is a matter of freedom of speech, opinion, belief and religion, which are well-protected rights in the constitution."

Maimane maintained there was no call to action from him, not even as much as encouraging people to boycott the bar.



