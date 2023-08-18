24m ago

Saturday's weather: Cool to warm across SA, wind warning for Northern Cape, North West, Free State

Cool to warm weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Cool to warm weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Roman Studio

It will be a cool to warm Saturday in most provinces, with damaging winds and extreme fire danger in parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings:

Yellow level 1 warning: Damaging winds are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the North West, as well as the north-western parts of the Free State.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the North West, northern and south-western parts of Free State, northern parts of the Northern Cape and the south-western parts of Limpopo and Gauteng.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cloudy in the morning on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will also see morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cloudy in the east in the morning.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy, windy and warm.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm in the east with morning fog and light rain along the coast where it will be cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate west to north-westerly.

Expect morning fog patches over the central interior of the Western Cape. 

Otherwise, it will be fine, and cool, but cold in places along the south-west coast.

It will become partly cloudy in the evening with fog along the west coast and adjacent interior.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the early morning over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, but fresh along the south coast.

It will become light to moderate north-westerly north of Cape Agulhas by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms, except in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate fresh easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the south and east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The temperature in your city.
The temperature in your city.

