Saturday's weather: Fine and cool for most of the country, but warm in the northern areas

The South African Weather Service predicts fine and cool conditions for most of the country, except for the northern areas, which can expect warm temperatures.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Beaufort West in the Western Cape, the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to make a landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions and light snowfalls are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape, the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

Strong to gale force winds and very rough to high seas are expected along the coastal areas of the Western and Eastern Cape from Sunday through to Monday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog is expected over Mpumalanga's southern Highveld, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo and the North West can expect fine and warm conditions.

Fine and cool to warm temperatures are forecast for the Free State.

The Northern Cape can expect windy conditions in the east, otherwise it will be fine and warm, but cool in the south.

It will become partly cloudy in the west from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming a north-westerly in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches are forecast in the west and central interior of the Western Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate south-easterly along the west and south coast until the afternoon.

A northerly to north-westerly wind is expected along the south-west coast, becoming a fresh to strong wind from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

??Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 03 August 2024.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm temperatures are forecast.



The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate northerly, becoming a north-easterly wind.

Morning fog patches are expected in places south of the escarpment for the eastern half of the province, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the extreme north-east at first, with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, but a south-westerly is forecast in the north at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.



