01 Dec 2023

Saturday's weather: Temperatures to peak in mid to high 30s in some parts of the country

Hot to very hot conditions are expected in parts of South Africa.
Sean Gladwell/Getty Images

Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to high 30s in parts of the country, as the South African Weather Service warns of fire danger and heatwave conditions.

Fire danger warning: 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western and central parts of both Free State and North West provinces.

Advisory:

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures over and above the average maximum are expected over the eastern parts of the North West and Gauteng, spreading to the central and northern parts of Free State on Sunday, persisting until Tuesday. 

Weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and hot, but very hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be fine and warm, but hot in the lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Limpopo will be fine and hot.

Fine and hot to very hot conditions are expected in the North West

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

It will be cloudy in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms over the interior of the Northern Cape, becoming partly cloudy and warm, but hot to very hot in places, while clearing from the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly, but strong from the afternoon.

Cloudy and warm, but cool conditions are expected along the coast in the Western Cape, with morning light rain over the extreme south-western parts, spreading to the south coast by the afternoon.

It will become partly cloudy from the north, while clearing over the north-western parts by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Table Bay in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh west to south-westerly, while becoming south to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but warm to hot over the interior.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are likely over parts of the interior, with a small chance of light rain along the coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected in the eastern half of the province, with afternoon thunderstorms over the interior, reaching the coast in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

There will be isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly in the south from the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

