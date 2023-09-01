Saturday's weather: Warm day for most of SA, cool and partly cloudy in Western, Eastern Cape and KZN

It will be a warm Saturday for most provinces, but cool and partly cloudy in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings:

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Free State, the North West as well as the extreme southern parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm but cold to cool in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly but strong in the north.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the south-west coast and adjacent, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate west to north-westerly but light northerly along the south coast at first becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly east of Algoa Bay in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy south of the escarpment with isolated rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming southerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to see morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. A chance of light rain is expected along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.