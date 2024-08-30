Saturday's weather: Windy weekend on the cards - and there's a risk of fire

Saturday will be a windy weekend, with high fire danger expected over the western interior. Damaging winds are anticipated in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, making driving conditions difficult and increasing the risk of veldfires, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings:

A Yellow Level one warning for damaging winds is expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Beaufort West Local Municipality of the Western Cape. This may result in difficult driving conditions, damage to temporary structures, and rapid spreading of veldfires.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior.

The weather in your province

Gauteng

Partly cloudy and cool.

Pretoria: 11°C — 22°C Johannesburg: 9°C — 20°C Vereeniging: 9°C — 20°C

Mpumalanga



Cloudy in the east, with light rain and drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Mbombela: 11°C — 19°C Ermelo: -1°C — 21°C Emalahleni: 4°C — 19°C Standerton: 3°C — 21°C Skukuza: 7°C — 23°C

Limpopo



Cloudy in the east, with light rain and drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Polokwane: 9°C — 21°C Phalaborwa: 13°C — 21°C Tzaneen: 11°C — 20°C Musina: 11°C — 18°C Lephalale: 13°C — 23°C Mokopane: 10°C — 24°C

North West



Partly cloudy over the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Klerksdorp: 4°C — 24°C Potchefstroom: 4°C — 22°C Mahikeng: 9°C — 24°C Rustenburg: 9°C — 23°C Vryburg: 6°C — 26°C

Free State



Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Bloemfontein: 4°C — 23°C Welkom: 4°C — 24°C Bethlehem: 2°C — 21°C

Northern Cape



Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Upington: 12°C — 28°C Kimberley: 8°C — 26°C De Aar: 7°C — 25°C Alexander Bay: 11°C — 20°C Springbok: 14°C — 26°C Calvinia: 8°C — 25°C Sutherland: 1°C — 22°C

Western Cape



Fine, windy, and cool to warm.

Cape Town: 12°C — 24°C Vredendal: 11°C — 26°C Riversdale: 5°C — 31°C George: 9°C — 28°C Worcester: 9°C — 26°C Beaufort West: 12°C — 30°C Oudtshoorn: 5°C — 32°C

Eastern Cape



Morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm. It will become windy in places over the interior by late morning.

Gqeberha: 9°C — 26°C Makhanda: 6°C — 29°C Cradock: 4°C — 27°C Graaff-Reinet: 5°C — 29°C East London: 11°C — 25°C Port St Johns: 12°C — 25°C Umtata: 4°C — 28°C Komani: 5°C — 25°C Qonce: 9°C — 31°C

KwaZulu-Natal



Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold in the south-west. It will be cloudy in the north-east, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme north-east.

Durban: 12°C — 21°C Richard's Bay: 15°C — 21°C Pietermaritzburg: 9°C — 24°C Ladysmith: 4°C — 22°C

*This weather report was written with the support of Toqan AI.