48m ago

Share

Saturday's weather: Windy weekend on the cards - and there's a risk of fire

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damaging winds are anticipated in parts of Northern Cape and Western Cape. (Jason Persoff/@Stormdoctor/Getty Images)
Damaging winds are anticipated in parts of Northern Cape and Western Cape. (Jason Persoff/@Stormdoctor/Getty Images)

Saturday will be a windy weekend, with high fire danger expected over the western interior. Damaging winds are anticipated in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, making driving conditions difficult and increasing the risk of veldfires, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings:

A Yellow Level one warning for damaging winds is expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Beaufort West Local Municipality of the Western Cape. This may result in difficult driving conditions, damage to temporary structures, and rapid spreading of veldfires.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior.

The weather in your province

Gauteng

Partly cloudy and cool.

Pretoria: 11°C — 22°C

Johannesburg: 9°C — 20°C

Vereeniging: 9°C — 20°C

Mpumalanga

Cloudy in the east, with light rain and drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Mbombela: 11°C — 19°C

Ermelo: -1°C — 21°C

Emalahleni: 4°C — 19°C

Standerton: 3°C — 21°C

Skukuza: 7°C — 23°C

Limpopo

Cloudy in the east, with light rain and drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Polokwane: 9°C — 21°C

Phalaborwa: 13°C — 21°C

Tzaneen: 11°C — 20°C

Musina: 11°C — 18°C

Lephalale: 13°C — 23°C

Mokopane: 10°C — 24°C

North West

Partly cloudy over the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Klerksdorp: 4°C — 24°C

Potchefstroom: 4°C — 22°C

Mahikeng: 9°C — 24°C

Rustenburg: 9°C — 23°C

Vryburg: 6°C — 26°C

Free State

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Bloemfontein: 4°C — 23°C

Welkom: 4°C — 24°C

Bethlehem: 2°C — 21°C

Northern Cape

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Upington: 12°C — 28°C

Kimberley: 8°C — 26°C

De Aar: 7°C — 25°C

Alexander Bay: 11°C — 20°C

Springbok: 14°C — 26°C

Calvinia: 8°C — 25°C

Sutherland: 1°C — 22°C

Western Cape

Fine, windy, and cool to warm.

Cape Town: 12°C — 24°C

Vredendal: 11°C — 26°C

Riversdale: 5°C — 31°C

George: 9°C — 28°C

Worcester: 9°C — 26°C

Beaufort West: 12°C — 30°C

Oudtshoorn: 5°C — 32°C

Eastern Cape

Morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm. It will become windy in places over the interior by late morning.

Gqeberha: 9°C — 26°C

Makhanda: 6°C — 29°C

Cradock: 4°C — 27°C

Graaff-Reinet: 5°C — 29°C

East London: 11°C — 25°C

Port St Johns: 12°C — 25°C

Umtata: 4°C — 28°C

Komani: 5°C — 25°C

Qonce: 9°C — 31°C

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold in the south-west. It will be cloudy in the north-east, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme north-east.

Durban: 12°C — 21°C

Richard's Bay: 15°C — 21°C

Pietermaritzburg: 9°C — 24°C

Ladysmith: 4°C — 22°C

*This weather report was written with the support of Toqan AI.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
Friday's weather: Frost and isolated showers across multiple provinces
Monday's weather: Fine and cool to warm, but a cold front is approaching the Western Cape
Long weekend chills: Rain, gusty winds expected in parts of country, says SA Weather Service
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1471 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1807 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
7% - 263 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.38
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.69
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Platinum
928.98
-1.1%
Palladium
966.92
-1.4%
Gold
2,497.49
-0.9%
Silver
28.75
-2.3%
Brent Crude
79.94
+1.6%
Top 40
76,290
-0.6%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo