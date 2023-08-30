Scopa warns City of Cape Town and govt over relocation of railway residents

The chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts urged the City of Cape Town, the human settlements department and the transport department to work in unison.

This relates to the relocation of shack dwellers living along Metrorail's Central Line.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis remained steadfast in his views that the city won't be purchasing any land for the relocation.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) instructed the City of Cape Town, the human settlements department and the transport department to work together to relocate hundreds of families occupying Prasa’s Central Line.

More than 5 000 households occupy the land along the troubled train line between Nyanga and central Cape Town – which has been out of commission since 2019 – making it impossible for Prasa to fully restore operations.

After a five-hour long meeting, chairperson of the committee, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, warned all spheres of government that they cannot work in silos to resolve this matter.

“This issue will bleed the fiscus and will cost the taxpayers at the end of the day. The key issue is the land. You cannot have a protocol that places all of the role players to work in silos,” he said.

Hlengwa also said he was aware of ongoing debates to devolve the railway service, but it would be pointless during this time.

“This debate can take place at any time and at any point, but it serves no purpose at this time to have Prasa unable to perform its own functions,” he said.

READ | Why there is a tense stand-off between Kubayi and Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis remained steadfast in his views that the city will not be purchasing any land for the relocation.

“We have repeatedly and consistently made it clear we will not take responsibility for Prasa's Central Line relocation programme, nor the buying of land for another government entity. They are perfectly capable of buying it themselves, and this process is ongoing via the Housing Development Agency (HAD),” he said.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala ripped into Hill-Lewis, accusing him of having no regard for poor communities.

He stressed:

Issues of the poor communities won’t be prioritised in this city. The life of those who are destitute does not matter to this city. I can show you a list requesting land to be transferred. The plight of the people here needs to be taken seriously.





Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told the committee: “I need the city to cooperate. We are committed to resolving this. We understand the frustration. We will come back and account.”

Last week, News24 reported that Kubayi started a process of declaring an intergovernmental dispute about what she called the city's mishandling of the relocation of shack dwellers.

ALSO READ | Another standoff between govt and City of Cape Town: Kubayi livid over relocation of railway residents

She bemoaned that the city - which initially said it was not their responsibility to deal with the matter and, later, indicated that they did not have the resources - returned R50 million to the Treasury, which her department had allocated to relocate the families.

All stakeholders are required to give feedback to Scopa on 20 September.



