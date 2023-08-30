7h ago

Share

Scopa warns City of Cape Town and govt over relocation of railway residents

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis are at odds over the relocation of hundreds of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis are at odds over the relocation of hundreds of shack dwellers along Metrorail's Central Line railway.
Facebook/humansettlements
  • The chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts urged the City of Cape Town, the human settlements department and the transport department to work in unison.
  • This relates to the relocation of shack dwellers living along Metrorail's Central Line.
  • Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis remained steadfast in his views that the city won't be purchasing any land for the relocation.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) instructed the City of Cape Town, the human settlements department and the transport department to work together to relocate hundreds of families occupying Prasa’s Central Line.

More than 5 000 households occupy the land along the troubled train line between Nyanga and central Cape Town – which has been out of commission since 2019 – making it impossible for Prasa to fully restore operations.

After a five-hour long meeting, chairperson of the committee, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, warned all spheres of government that they cannot work in silos to resolve this matter.

“This issue will bleed the fiscus and will cost the taxpayers at the end of the day. The key issue is the land. You cannot have a protocol that places all of the role players to work in silos,” he said.

Hlengwa also said he was aware of ongoing debates to devolve the railway service, but it would be pointless during this time.

“This debate can take place at any time and at any point, but it serves no purpose at this time to have Prasa unable to perform its own functions,” he said.

READ | Why there is a tense stand-off between Kubayi and Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis remained steadfast in his views that the city will not be purchasing any land for the relocation.

“We have repeatedly and consistently made it clear we will not take responsibility for Prasa's Central Line relocation programme, nor the buying of land for another government entity. They are perfectly capable of buying it themselves, and this process is ongoing via the Housing Development Agency (HAD),” he said.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala ripped into Hill-Lewis, accusing him of having no regard for poor communities.

He stressed:

Issues of the poor communities won’t be prioritised in this city. The life of those who are destitute does not matter to this city. I can show you a list requesting land to be transferred. The plight of the people here needs to be taken seriously.


Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told the committee: “I need the city to cooperate. We are committed to resolving this. We understand the frustration. We will come back and account.”

Last week, News24 reported that Kubayi started a process of declaring an intergovernmental dispute about what she called the city's mishandling of the relocation of shack dwellers.

ALSO READ | Another standoff between govt and City of Cape Town: Kubayi livid over relocation of railway residents

She bemoaned that the city - which initially said it was not their responsibility to deal with the matter and, later, indicated that they did not have the resources - returned R50 million to the Treasury, which her department had allocated to relocate the families.

All stakeholders are required to give feedback to Scopa on 20 September.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasasihle zikalalageordin hill lewismmamoloko kubayicape townwestern capepoliticshousingservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3819 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3617 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

29 Aug

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.58
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.50
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.22
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.01
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
978.59
-0.1%
Palladium
1,229.29
-0.8%
Gold
1,937.26
-0.0%
Silver
24.58
-0.6%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,217
+0.2%
All Share
74,921
+0.2%
Resource 10
56,691
-0.2%
Industrial 25
103,557
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,192
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo