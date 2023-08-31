Scorpions 2.0: New bill to give NPA its teeth back, but critics say lack of independence a threat

The ANC government insisted on disbanding the corruption-focused Scorpions 15 years ago - and now, in the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment (NPA) Bill, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is trying to bring the unit's prosecution style back.

"Adopting a prosecution-led investigation model is the most effective way to prosecute crimes like corruption, as demonstrated by international best practices," said Lamola in a statement announcing he had tabled the NPA Amendment Bill which would enable such investigations.

Prosecution-led investigation is what made the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known colloquially as the Scorpions, the most effective anti-corruption prosecuting unit in South Africa's democratic history.