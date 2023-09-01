Second ballistics expert confirms gun linked to Senzo Meyiwa's death was used in taxi murder case

One of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa was found in possession of a firearm when he was arrested in 2015 for another crime.

According to a ballistics expert, the firearm was the same one linked to the killing of Meyiwa.

On Friday, a second ballistics expert confirmed it was the same gun.

The CZ 75 9mm parabellum pistol found in Mthobisi Prince Mncube's possession and connected to the murder of a taxi boss in Alexandra is the same gun linked to the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, a second ballistics expert has confirmed.



Ballistics expert Warrant Officer Cornelius Roelofse testified in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday where Mncube and his four co-accused are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

On Wednesday, another ballistics expert, Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena, testified a bullet found at the Meyiwa crime scene in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014 was fired from the pistol.

This testimony effectively placed Mncube, or at the very least, the firearm found in his possession, at the crime scene.

News24 reported the firearm in question was found in a room Mncube rented in Malvern, Johannesburg, in February 2015.

Mncube is currently serving a 30-year sentence for the murder of Alexandra taxi boss Reggie Mohlala.



Roelofse was the ballistics expert who tested the bullets and cartridges found at the Mohlala crime scene and matched them to the pistol.



These tests were performed in 2015.

Almost five years later, after Mncube became a suspect in the Meyiwa case, Mangena was tasked with testing whether the same firearm was used in his murder.

However, in the time that lapsed, questions arose whether it was the same gun.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Roelofse whether the firearm, which is an exhibit in the Meyiwa trial, was the same gun he had tested for the murder case in Alexandra.

Roelofse said:

It's the same firearm.

This testimony, coupled with the evidence from Mangena, may put to bed potential allegations the firearm could have been switched.



Meanwhile, the defence teams for the accused, mainly cross-examined Roelofse on the chain of evidence and the processes that must be followed when handling evidence.

This included the registering and sealing of exhibits.

The trial continues.



