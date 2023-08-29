SEE | Cars and houses torched following robbery and murder of North West chief

A village chief in Mahikeng, North West, was killed during a robbery.

Allegations are that two people broke into Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba's house then robbed and killed him.

Villagers then attacked the home of a man they suspected to be behind the incident, burning and destroying his houses and cars.

North West police have arrested 39 people following a violent protest sparked by the murder of a chief at a village in Mahikeng.



Cars and houses were torched in the fracas.

Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba, 65, of Matshepe village was robbed and killed, allegedly by two unknown assailants who had entered his house through an unlocked front door at about 04:30 on Saturday.



Police have since opened a case of robbery and murder.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that, on Monday, villagers went to the homestead of a person they suspected of being responsible for the murder.

Supplied SAPS Supplied SAPS

They set his properties and belongings alight.



"The houses include those used for training and consultation by traditional healers.

"In addition, two vehicles were torched while the third one was damaged. Furthermore, a local road between Mahikeng and Itsoseng was barricaded.

"Upon intervening, and as part of maintaining public order, Mahikeng Public Order Police arrested 39 individuals – 11 males and 28 females – for public violence.

Supplied SAPS

"The arrests led to the convergence of members of the Matshepe community in Lomanyaneng Police Station to demand the release of the suspects. However, the [crowd] later dispersed."



Mokgwabone said the 39 people, aged between 22 and 55, were expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court soon.



