1h ago

Share

SEE | Cars and houses torched following robbery and murder of North West chief

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cars and houses were torched after a chief was murdered in the North West.
Cars and houses were torched after a chief was murdered in the North West.
SAPS
  • A village chief in Mahikeng, North West, was killed during a robbery.
  • Allegations are that two people broke into Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba's house then robbed and killed him.
  • Villagers then attacked the home of a man they suspected to be behind the incident, burning and destroying his houses and cars.

North West police have arrested 39 people following a violent protest sparked by the murder of a chief at a village in Mahikeng.

Cars and houses were torched in the fracas.

Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba, 65, of Matshepe village was robbed and killed, allegedly by two unknown assailants who had entered his house through an unlocked front door at about 04:30 on Saturday.

Police have since opened a case of robbery and murder.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that, on Monday, villagers went to the homestead of a person they suspected of being responsible for the murder.

Cars and houses were torched after the murder of a
Cars and houses were torched after a chief was murdered in North West.
Cars and houses were torched after the murder of a
One of the houses torched after Chief Gopane Phillip Motuba was robbed and killed in North West.

They set his properties and belongings alight.

"The houses include those used for training and consultation by traditional healers.

READ | North West man and accomplice who shot ex-lover 15 times sentenced to life for murder

"In addition, two vehicles were torched while the third one was damaged. Furthermore, a local road between Mahikeng and Itsoseng was barricaded.

"Upon intervening, and as part of maintaining public order, Mahikeng Public Order Police arrested 39 individuals – 11 males and 28 females – for public violence.

Cars and houses were torched after the murder of a
One of the vehicles torched during a violent protest sparked by the robbery and murder of a chief in North West.

"The arrests led to the convergence of members of the Matshepe community in Lomanyaneng Police Station to demand the release of the suspects. However, the [crowd] later dispersed."

Mokgwabone said the 39 people, aged between 22 and 55, were expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court soon.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnorth westcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3565 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3396 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

3h ago

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.49
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.28
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
979.71
+1.6%
Palladium
1,240.53
-0.8%
Gold
1,933.73
+0.7%
Silver
24.75
+2.1%
Brent Crude
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
69,237
-0.2%
All Share
74,934
-0.2%
Resource 10
56,937
-0.7%
Industrial 25
103,464
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,164
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo