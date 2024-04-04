SEE | Police seize counterfeit goods in R26 million bust after Joburg CBD raids

Gauteng police confiscated illicit counterfeit goods worth R26 million during a two-day raid in the Joburg CBD this week.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the team also confiscated R40 000 in abandoned cash and arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals on Thursday.

News24 SAPS SAPS

Van Wyk said SAPS, Department of Home Affairs officials, SARS, and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) pounced on 18 shops in Fordsburg and seized more than 8 000 counterfeit electronics from 18 shops on Thursday.



"Over 8 000 items imitating well-known brands were seized during this operation, which included cellphone chargers, cellphone covers, counterfeit labels, as well as cellphones. The seized items also included various illicit electronic items, such as headphones, earphones and Bluetooth speakers, which are in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act No 36 of 2005 and the Icasa Amendment Act No 03 of 2006," said Van Wyk.

On Wednesday, law enforcement seized R15 million of counterfeit goods in the same area, leading to the arrest of one person for possession, manufacturing and dealing in counterfeit goods.