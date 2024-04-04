04 Apr

Share

SEE | Police seize counterfeit goods in R26 million bust after Joburg CBD raids

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng police confiscated illicit goods worth R11 million and R40 000 in abandoned cash and arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid in Fordsburg on Thursday.
Gauteng police confiscated illicit goods worth R11 million and R40 000 in abandoned cash and arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid in Fordsburg on Thursday.
SAPS

Gauteng police confiscated illicit counterfeit goods worth R26 million during a two-day raid in the Joburg CBD this week.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the team also confiscated R40 000 in abandoned cash and arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals on Thursday. 

raids
Gauteng police confiscated illicit goods worth R11 million and R40 000 in abandoned cash and arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid in Fordsburg on Thursday.
illicit goods
Gauteng police confiscated illicit goods worth R11 million and R40 000 in abandoned cash and arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid in Fordsburg on Thursday.

Van Wyk said SAPS, Department of Home Affairs officials, SARS, and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) pounced on 18 shops in Fordsburg and seized more than 8 000 counterfeit electronics from 18 shops on Thursday. 

"Over 8 000 items imitating well-known brands were seized during this operation, which included cellphone chargers, cellphone covers, counterfeit labels, as well as cellphones. The seized items also included various illicit electronic items, such as headphones, earphones and Bluetooth speakers, which are in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act No 36 of 2005 and the Icasa Amendment Act No 03 of 2006," said Van Wyk.

On Wednesday, law enforcement seized R15 million of counterfeit goods in the same area, leading to the arrest of one person for possession, manufacturing and dealing in counterfeit goods.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the decision to back Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain for the upcoming series against Ireland?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no-brainer! Siya is the Springbok captain
47% - 2062 votes
He shouldn't be playing! I'm worried about his fitness
13% - 557 votes
I think it's right for him to captain this series, but he won't get to 2027.
40% - 1750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and...

30 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and why?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama

24 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits

15 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?

11 Jun

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?

08 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections

28 May

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.29
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.4%
Platinum
995.60
+0.6%
Palladium
993.29
+2.2%
Gold
2,371.65
+0.3%
Silver
30.82
+0.0%
Brent Crude
84.66
-1.3%
Top 40
73,478
-0.1%
All Share
80,445
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,567
+0.6%
Industrial 25
107,557
-0.2%
Financial 15
18,902
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany

24 May

Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy...

10 Jul

Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy challenges
Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms

10 Jul

Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm

08 Jul

Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo